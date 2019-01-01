Electronic Technician

Install, modify, repair, maintain, troubleshoot, test, and load new and existing electrical lines, circuits, systems, and associated fixtures, controls, and equipment. Installs and repairs electrical systems, apparatus, and electrical and electronic components of machinery and equipment, following electrical code, manuals, schematic diagrams, blueprints, and other specifications, using hand tools, power tools, and electrical and electronic test equipment.

Knowledge of where fixtures, wiring, and controls, such as light switches, circuit breakers, fuses, relays, and outlets, are installed and how they operate. Ability to read and follow wiring diagrams that specify where wiring, fixtures, and controls are installed or are to be hooked up and show the type of wiring, fittings, and equipment installed or to be used. Skill needed to remove and replace fixtures and controls, and to make repairs such as tightening connections, wrapping exposed wiring with insulating tape, and soldering loose wire leads to contact points. Skill needed to rearrange old or install new outlets, relays, switches, and light fixtures in existing systems, and to test circuits to see if they are complete after making repairs or installations. Skill needed to measure, cut, and bend wire and conduit to specified lengths and angles. Must have skill in the use of hand tools and portable power tools, such as screwdrivers, pliers, wire cutters, strippers, drills, soldering irons, and manual or power conduit benders and threaders; and a limited variety of test equipment.

