Inserter Operator 1's as members of the Post Press team will operate all inserters and auxiliary equipment to complete the customer's orders. In addition, the team members will be a support group for the production (press) teams.

Assist with set-up and operate inserters, stamp equipment (which includes labeling and tabbing), and the meter machine. Inspect, pack, tie, bundle and sort finished product within the lettershop area. Prepare all necessary paperwork such as manifests and skid tag for mailing and shipping. To support press production teams. Monitoring weight of all first class products. Coordinate and verify skidded product. Must be willing to work overtime as required.

