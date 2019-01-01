Skip Navigation
Production Assistant

Pressroom

Green Bay, WI
 • 
ID: 44868
 • 
Full-Time/Regular

Catch, insert and pack finished products coming off the presses.  Review final product performing a series of quality checks before loading in to trays or bins.  Perform finishing make ready tasks prior to start-ups.  Assist with machine make ready and clean up as needed.  Follow postal guidelines when packing direct mail orders and completing skid tags.

 

 

 

RRD is an EEO/AA including Vets and Disabled Employer.


Required Skills

OTJ-MAN

