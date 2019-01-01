Production Assistant
Pressroom
Green Bay, WI•
ID: 44868•
Full-Time/Regular
Catch, insert and pack finished products coming off the presses. Review final product performing a series of quality checks before loading in to trays or bins. Perform finishing make ready tasks prior to start-ups. Assist with machine make ready and clean up as needed. Follow postal guidelines when packing direct mail orders and completing skid tags.
RRD is an EEO/AA including Vets and Disabled Employer.
Required Skills
OTJ-MAN