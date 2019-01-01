Maintenance Mechanic 3

Maintain organization's production equipment. Perform electrical and/or mechanical troubleshooting and repairs in response to equipment errors or failures. Repairs and maintains, in accordance with diagrams, sketches, operation manuals, and manufacturer's specifications, machinery and mechanical equipment, such as die cutters, web and sheet-fed presses, inserting machines, folders, conveyor systems, bindery equipment etc. using hand tools, power tools, and precision measuring and testing instruments. May repair or reproduce parts using welders or machine tools such as lathes, milling machines, drill presses, surface grinders or other machine shop equipment.

Skill in installing, troubleshooting, repairing, overhauling, aligning, testing, and maintaining complex equipment and machinery. Advanced knowledge of equipment and machine control bodes in sufficient depth to trace symptoms of equipment malfunction and distinguish mechanical, pneumatic, and hydraulic failures from those which are electrical or electronic. Ability to make precise adjustments for alignment, parallelism, and concentricity due to the continuing effects of malfunctions throughout the entire machine or equipment. Ability to perform precise measurements of air and fluid pressure and flow, and knowledge of the mechanisms used to convert such readings into measurable units. Ability to interpret complex multiview drawings, sketches, wiring diagrams, manufacturers' specifications, and other technical material to isolate malfunctions in such devices as hydraulic pumps and motors, mechanical clamping devices, and electric or hydraulic axis drive and positioning systems. Advanced knowledge of construction and assembly techniques and the ability to manufacture replacement parts with complex configurations or assemble unique devices with unusual angular relationships. Knowledge of geometry, shop mathematics, and handbook formulas to provide for surfaces with interrelated dimensions and to calculate angles, clearances, fits, pressure, flow, and other parameters of interest.

RRD is an EEO/AA including VEts and Disabled Employer.