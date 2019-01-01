We would like to hire an Electrician/Drive Specialist to join our team. You will be responsible for installing, modifying, repairing, maintaining, troubleshooting, testing, and loading new and existing electrical lines, circuits, systems, and associated fixtures, controls, and equipment. Installing and repairing electrical systems, apparatus, and electrical and electronic components of machinery and equipment, following electrical code, manuals, schematic diagrams, blueprints, and other specifications, using hand tools, power tools, and electrical and electronic test equipment.

Electrician/Drive Specialist Responsibilities:

Thorough knowledge of the installation, operation, and troubleshooting of sophisticated circuitry and controls associated with unique projects.

Critical limits are controlled by intricate interlock of safety systems.

Knowledge and ability to anticipate and respond quickly to danger signs as they become evident through intricate warning systems to avoid loss of time and expensive equipment.

Must have skill in the use of hand tools, power tools and test equipment needed to perform job effectively.

Knowledge of electronics to electronic components such as resistors, capacitors, and transistors.

Electrician/Drive Specialist Requirements:

Knowledge of programming PLCs/HMIs

Ability to use a computer to troubleshoot equipment

Experience leading a project or worked closely with a vendor on installation of equipment

Knowledge of hydraulics, process controls, motor controls, and pneumatics

Ability to read and understand ladder diagrams

Ability to understand frequency drives and servos (Motion Controls)

Ability to troubleshoot and repair equipment in a safe and timely manner

Electrician certification from a technical college

RRD is an EEO/AA including Vets and Disabled Employer