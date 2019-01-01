Bindery Worker

Remove, flex, jog, and stack printed sheets, folded signatures, labels or other in-process products from discharge unit of printing press or adhesives coating equipment. Review signatures for smearing, register issues, bad folds, etc and notify the Pressroom. Remove folded signatures from web press and place signatures on pallet or skid for removal to warehouse or binding areas. May adjust stacking mechanism on press according to paper dimensions. Loads and unloads materials onto or from pallets, carts and trays. Conveys materials from storage or work sites to designated area, using hand truck, electric dolly, or other device. Counts, weighs, and records number of units of materials moved or handled on daily production sheet. Attaches identifying tags or labels to materials or marks information on cases, bales, or other containers. Stacks or assembles materials into bundles and bands bundles together, using banding machine and clincher. May occasionally operate automated equipment and/or industrial truck or electric hoist to assist in loading or moving materials and products.

Basic knowledge of general warehouse layout, item identification codes, basic knowledge of warehouse procedures and familiarity with the storage areas in order to be able to place or pull paper stock, signatures and materials in accordance with standard procedures. Able to stock, move, jog, arrange, unload, count and rotate items on/off printing press equipment in accordance with operating instructions or under guidance of a press operator or supervisor. May require knowledge of operation of automatic counters and tabulate counts for jobs. Able to complete appropriate forms relating to stock description, quantity, unit of issue, and the labeling requirements for incoming and outgoing materials. Basic skill in the use of manual dollies, carts or hand trucks and hand tools used in material handling tasks such as hammers, pliers, strapping and stretch wrapping tools and equipment, tape fasteners, metal band sheers and related equipment.

RRD is an EEO/AA including Vets and Disabled Employer